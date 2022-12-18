His Wife Wants Them To Get A Hotel Room For Christmas So Their Children Won’t Have To See Presents Under The Tree At His Mom’s House That Aren’t For Them, But He Said It Was Too Expensive, Then Turned Around And Considered Gifting His Mom A Hotel Room For Christmas

This man and his wife have gone through some financial difficulties lately, which has left them with no choice but to move in with his mom and his mom’s husband.

He feels awful that this is the only solution he had, but it made the most sense, and living with his mom and her husband hasn’t been terrible.

A week back, his wife approached him and asked if they could book a hotel to spend Christmas day or even just Christmas morning in with their children.

“We have really cut back financially, and our children will be receiving very modest gifts this year,” he explained.

“She feels bad that there won’t be much for them and doesn’t want them to wake up at my mom’s house and see the pile of gifts under the tree that aren’t for them. I gently explained that hotels cost a lot of money, especially for Christmas. We’ve been saving and doing so well, and I really don’t want to spend the money.”

“She even said we could come back and do Christmas dinner with my family, but she doesn’t want the kids there in the morning. I explained that I feel like that is ultimately unhealthy, and we can’t shield them from reality, and really Christmas shouldn’t be about gifts.”

His wife, later on, brought up a hotel room for Christmas again, but this time it was in front of his mom.

His mom thought that they were talking about getting her and her husband a hotel room for Christmas to give them space and a romantic little getaway, and she said it would be so lovely for her and her husband to get to spend Christmas morning with just the two of them.

He really felt awful, though, that his mom wanted to spend alone time on Christmas with her husband, as it made him feel like she didn’t want him around for Christmas.

