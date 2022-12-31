Need A Last-Minute Idea For A New Year’s Eve Appetizer? Check Out These Bruschetta Bites

Are you struggling to come up with a dish to serve at your next New Year’s Eve party? Here’s a last-minute idea especially for you. Try making bruschetta bites; they’re the best in the biz when it comes to the yummiest party food ever.

They’re also semi-healthy, so that’s always a plus. Furthermore, they look and taste like so much more work than they actually are, but really, anyone can take a stab at this and emerge with sparkling results, even if you’re a newbie in the kitchen.

TikToker Mallory Hudson (@malloryhudsonxo) is sharing her super easy recipe, so get excited about these cheesy bruschetta bites because they’re like a dream come true.

There are a minimal amount of ingredients that come together to create a blend of flavors that taste absolutely heavenly.

In addition, the prep time is only a mere matter of minutes. Mostly, it depends on how fast you can spread cheese and tomato on pieces of bread. Sounds doable, right?

So start with slicing a loaf of French bread and lightly coating each slice with some olive oil mixed with Italian seasoning.

Next, throw the bread in the oven for a few minutes to toast until it becomes nice and crispy.

After removing the bread from the oven, smear some burrata cheese on the slices. Then, add a spoonful of bruschetta from a jar on top.

Finally, drizzle balsamic reduction all across the bread slices to make them look fancier.

If you would prefer to make your own balsamic reduction, heat some balsamic vinegar in a small pot or saucepan over medium heat. Bring it to a gentle boil, reduce the heat and let it simmer.

