One Picky Eater In Her Family Wants Her To Cook An Entire Christmas Dinner Using Only Salt As A Seasoning, But She Is Refusing To Ruin Everyone Else’s Holiday Meal By Making It Bland

This year, this woman’s entire family will be celebrating Christmas at her home after going two years without any holiday parties due to COVID-19. So, as you can imagine, she and her entire family are extremely excited.

Since her family members have all kinds of dietary restrictions, though, she decided to ask ahead of time if anyone had discovered any new food intolerances or allergies.

That way, she could come up with a Christmas dinner menu that everyone would be able to enjoy.

Everyone ended up reporting back that there were no new dietary considerations for her to work around, though, so she was able to proceed with her “normal” meal options. In fact, she has already completed all of the shopping for her Christmas dinner ingredients.

But then, just a couple of days ago, her sister Sarah wound up asking if her twenty-three-year-old brother-in-law, Ben, could also attend the holiday dinner– because, for whatever reason, Ben’s parents did not want him at their Christmas gathering.

And she had no problem with inviting one extra person, so she said yes. Then, she texted Ben and gave him the same option to submit any dietary restrictions before the meal. To her complete surprise, though, Ben turned out to be an extremely picky eater.

In fact, he actually has an aversion to any type of food seasoning aside from salt. How bland!

“I was really shocked. My family and I love spices and seasoning, and the idea of using just salt in food appalls me,” she admitted.

Still, she did not want to make Ben uncomfortable and tried to cater to his preferences. More specifically, she said that she could make three items just for Ben simply using salt– chicken, pasta, and mashed potatoes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.