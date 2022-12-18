She And Her Husband Sleep In Different Bedrooms, And Now Her Friend Is Accusing Her Of Ruining Her Marriage Because Her Own Husband Wants To Try Out This Arrangement

A 34-year-old woman is currently married to her husband, who is 35, and they first met back in college.

They have been with one another for 14 years, and early on in their relationship, they moved right in with one another.

They had only been dating for a handful of months before they made this move in their relationship, and as soon as their honeymoon period was over and done with, it hit them like a ton of bricks: they are not on the same page when it comes to, well, sleeping arrangements.

“We were happy as a couple, but our sleeping habits and preferences really didn’t match,” she explained.

“He likes scratchy blankets when I like soft fabrics, he snores loudly, and it wakes me up; he moves a lot; he makes my bed too hot; my duvet was too thick for him and so on and so forth. We tried compromises such as separate duvets, etc.”

“And they did work a bit but were not ideal. So eventually, the next house we rented had two bedrooms, and it worked like a charm. We could pick whatever bedding we wanted, we weren’t disturbed in our sleep, and overall had better sleep quality.”

“Sure, if one of us felt the need for cuddles, we still would occasionally sleep in the same bed, but the majority of nights, we slept separately, and we were better than ever. When we bought our house, we made sure each of us could have our own bedroom, and we did what we wanted with them. It really works wonderfully for us and makes us happier as a couple.”

This past Friday, she went out to have a celebratory Christmas dinner with some of her coworkers.

Dinner wasn’t all that upscale, and when they were done, they headed out to a pub to grab a couple of drinks.

