She Blocked Her Mom Over Perfume, And She’s Wondering If She Just Sounds Privileged

A 20-year-old girl currently goes to college in a state different than the one she grew up in and where her parents still live.

For as long as she can remember, her mom and dad have never once done anything for her out of love.

“You know when you mention that you like a specific type of cookie and your parent randomly brings it someday just because you like it?” she asked.

“Yeah I’ve never experienced that. My parents are financially well off. Not very, very rich, but they’re comfortable enough to be able to afford a good life.”

“They don’t get along, though, and live in separate rooms but choose to stay married. My father is extremely emotionally abusive to all of us.”

And for her entire life, she’s listened to her peers discuss what their parents do to celebrate their birthdays and make it special for them, and she just could not relate.

She forced a smile and pretended to play along and understand what they meant. Meanwhile, her parents haven’t done anything in her two decades on this earth to make her feel special on her birthday.

Her dad has never called her to say happy birthday, and as for her mom, she finds a random image on the internet and texts that to her, and that’s all.

“I never got a spontaneous cake, a birthday dinner, or a thoughtful gift,” she said. “I always had to ask for money because that’s all I could ever get, and I always get $10, and that too from my mom.”

