She Canceled Christmas With Her Husband’s Family And Then Said Their Gifts Are Just Clutter Anyway, So They Think She’s A Villian

A 33-year-old woman has been with her 43-year-old husband for 9 years, and together they have a son who is 3.

Unfortunately, there’s no shortage of drama with her husband’s family, and it specifically revolves around her brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and mother-in-law.

Despite the drama, she has managed to stay on good enough terms with them all that it’s possible for her to coexist peacefully with them at family events.

But then, something happened with her brother-in-law, and she is no longer on speaking terms with him.

Things with him are so bad that she invited her husband’s entire family to spend Christmas with them, but she excluded her brother-in-law from the plans.

You see, a year ago, her brother-in-law moved in with her and her husband when he was going through a divorce from his wife.

Initially, everything went well with him under their roof, but one day, he had a violent outburst and damaged her and her husband’s property before shoving her husband down a flight of stairs.

Her in-laws insisted that her brother-in-law deserved another chance, but she told her brother-in-law the only way he would get another chance would be to relinquish the guns he owned while living with them.

She was concerned that because of his instability, he might end up harming them. Her brother-in-law wasn’t happy to agree to her terms, but he did.

