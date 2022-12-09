She Isn’t Inviting Her Stepmom And Stepsister To Her Wedding, Because They Have Never Treated Her Like Family And Made Her Life A Living Hell As A Kid

A 24-year-old girl is set to get married next summer, but two people who will not be on her guestlist are her stepmom and stepsister.

You see, her mom passed away when she was 7-years-old, and her dad then got remarried to her stepmom 4 years after that.

Her stepmom brought along her stepsister from a previous relationship, and her stepsister is 2 years younger than she is.

The problem is that her stepmom and stepsister are the most spoiled, nasty, and entitled individuals that she has ever encountered in her entire life.

“They never treated me like family,” she explained. “(My stepmom) has done everything possible to push me away from the family. I haven’t been in any family pictures since I was 14.”

“I was never allowed on any family vacation/activities. Per (my stepmom’s) request, my dad banned any family members from giving me any gifts for my birthday/holidays. She always hated me. I can’t even remember all the times I cried because of the things she would say to me.”

In contrast, her stepsister was treated as the golden child, and anything her stepsister wanted was handed to her while she had to work her butt off for anything.

Even her school supplies and clothes she had to work for, while her stepsister just got them without having to work for them.

Her stepsister also made it a hobby to break all of her belongings, and then when she got upset, she would get grounded over it.

