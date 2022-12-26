She Learned That Her Husband Spent A Ton More On The Christmas Presents He Bought His Friends And Coworkers Than On What He Bought Her And When She Confronted Him, He Accused Her Of Being A Spoiled Brat

A 35-year-old woman has been with her 33-year-old husband for 3 years, and they have been married for close to 1 year now.

This Christmas will be their first one as husband and wife. Every holiday they have spent together has consisted of them setting different budgets for all the gifts they plan on buying.

They both have good jobs, and he always spends his own money on gifts he wants to buy, and she spends her own money on gifts she wants to buy.

Anyway, she recently discovered the Christmas list her husband made on accident, and she figured she would peek and see what he had on there, as her curiosity got the best of her.

“I found that his friends/coworkers were on top of his list with gifts that cost over $5,000 total,” she explained.

“For example, he got a $600 wristwatch for his coworker, a $250 bracelet for his sister-in-law, and a $900 workout gear for his friend.”

Those were not the only pricey presents her husband purchased, though; those are just the ones that she can recall from his Christmas list.

When she found her name on the list, she realized her husband had picked out a stainless steel spoon set that only cost $20.

She couldn’t believe her husband spent so much money on his friends and coworkers but so little on her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.