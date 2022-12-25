She Lost Custody When Her Daughter Was A Child, And Their Relationship Became Very Strained, But Her Daughter Recently Reached Out And Asked To Reconnect This Christmas, Yet She Surprisingly Said No

This forty-six-year-old woman has been married twice and has three children– a daughter from her first marriage, who is now twenty-four, and two sons from her second marriage, who are twelve and ten.

So, if you could not have guessed, her first marriage obviously did not work out. She claims that throughout almost all of that marriage, her ex-husband was unemployed and did not do much for their family.

They lived in a home bought by her ex’s father, and her ex’s father paid all of their bills as well as purchased the car they drove. She and her ex even received money sent by her ex’s father to raise their daughter.

“I was young, stupid, and in love. That is my only excuse for living like that,” she recalled.

Then, by the time her daughter turned five, she started to kind of wake up and began pushing her ex to find work. She also got a job– even though her ex ultimately never did.

So, tensions between them continued to rise, and their differences caused their marriage to end in a divorce.

After splitting up, though, her ex actually received full custody; meanwhile, she was allowed visitation every other Saturday.

On top of that, she was also expected to pay child support– a reality that occurred because she claimed that her ex’s father hired a good lawyer, which she just could not afford to do.

In turn, she was forced to work a full-time job as well as two part-time jobs just to afford her one-bedroom apartment in addition to the child support payments.

