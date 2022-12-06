She Suspected Her Mother-In-Law Was Snooping, So She Left A Fake Pregnancy Test In Her Bedroom’s Trash Can, And Ever Since The News Came Out Both Her Husband And In-Laws Are Furious At Her

About a month ago, this woman’s mother-in-law moved in with her and her husband. And ever since then, she began to notice some weird things happening in her bedroom.

For instance, her furniture would be rearranged, and her personal belongings would be moved around. So, she honestly started to feel like she was going crazy.

After all, her husband was the only one who was supposed to have access to their bedroom. Plus, he never really touched or even went near her personal items– which made the switches really confusing.

Not before long, though, she started to connect the dots and became pretty suspicious of her mother-in-law.

More specifically, she suspected that her mother-in-law had been secretly snooping and going through only her stuff in the bedroom.

So, she decided to talk to her husband and voice her concerns. But, her husband actually straight up denied everything and claimed his mother would never do that– even though she knew there was no other possible explanation.

In turn, she started to brainstorm a foolproof plan to catch her mother-in-law red-handed.

“I had a huge hunch, but I couldn’t install a camera in the bedroom to catch her in the act,” she said.

But then, she opted to go with her next best idea: planting a fake pregnancy test.

