She Told Her 17-Year-Old Sister That It’s Honestly Their Parent’s Fault That Their Half-Sisters Hate Her

A 21-year-old girl has a 17-year-old sister named Amber, and they also have 2 half-sisters; 21-year-old Krystal and 23-year-old Jessica.

Now, her parents have really gone out of their way to make it not an option for her and Amber to maintain any kind of relationship with Krystal and Jessica.

“Their mom is/was a model, so we grew up hearing how she was a s*** and how the girls would probably be the same, how they are shallow and dumb for liking makeup and fashion or stupid for not speaking English well (they do speak it now),” she explained.

“During our childhood, they traveled quite a few times, and our family would just not show up. Mind you, I think from Korea, it’s like a 13-hour flight. We never visited, we never learned their language, so being with them was awkward.”

“If they called, our parents wouldn’t pick up and would tell us to hang up the phone if it was them. The few times they actually were with us, my parents would ignore them or be plain rude; something that always stood out to me is when Jessica got so sick she got dehydrated because my parents wouldn’t care for her.”

“My sister Amber and I would be mean too tbh although we were children, Jessica and Krystal don’t see our family anymore. They were always nice, they would share their stuff with us even when we were mean, and they made an effort with the language barrier.”

She only saw Krystal and Jessica’s mom a handful of times, but this woman was always super nice to her and her sister Amber.

Krystal and Jessica’s mom also always bought birthday and Christmas presents for her and Amber too.

When she got older, it finally dawned on her that it was incredibly messed up between her half-sisters and her half-sister’s mom and their family.

