She Told Her Boyfriend Months Ago That While Her Business Takes Off During The Holiday Months, She Cannot Do Any Household Chores, And He Wrote Her Off, But Now That She Is Really Busy, Her Boyfriend Is Shocked And Calling Her Lazy

This thirty-year-old woman currently runs an online small business from home, and the holiday months– particularly November and December– are always her busiest time of year.

The good thing about that, though, is that she makes most of her money during this time, which allows her to work a bit less during the warmer months. That sounds like a good trade-off to me!

She also first launched the business five years ago when she was twenty-five. So, in that time, she has gained a lot of knowledge and has a good idea about what she can handle.

“And focusing on work for only one to two months is a sacrifice I am willing to make for a chill rest of the year,” she noted.

This holiday season has been a bit different, though, since she recently moved in with her boyfriend– who is thirty-five. Well, actually, her boyfriend technically moved in with her since she owns her home.

“So it was a no-brainer for him to move in with me,” she said.

Anyway, since they started living together, they have had to navigate dividing up household responsibilities. And for most of the year, they split up all chores fifty-fifty.

However, as soon as her boyfriend moved in, she also had a serious discussion about the holiday months. More specifically, she detailed how November and December are insanely busy for her.

So, she said she would not be able to contribute to the household chores and asked that he pick up the slack whenever she physically can’t since she works between twelve and eighteen-hour days.

