She Told Her Dad That His Sugar Baby Is Not Invited To Her Wedding, And He Did Not Take The News Well

A 23-year-old girl’s mom and dad ended up divorcing when she was just 4-years-old due to the fact that her mom was cheating with her uncle (her dad’s brother).

Her own relationship with her mom and dad was really impacted when they split up, as her mom prevented her from spending time with her dad until she got to her teen years.

Her mom’s reasoning was that she simply didn’t want to have to speak to her dad, so you can see why things are still tough with her parents.

Post-divorce, her dad returned to college to pursue another degree, and after he graduated, he landed a really great job working with one of his friends. Currently, her dad is really rich because of his new career.

A couple of months ago, her dad began seeing this girl named Sarah, who is only a year older than she is, and although her dad refers to Sarah as his “girlfriend,” Sarah is clearly being paid to be with him.

“She doesn’t have a job, and my dad pays for everything, and Sarah is always bragging about the expensive stuff that my dad buys her,” she explained.

“All of her friends live a similar lifestyle (I have them as friends on social media). The fact that my dad is “dating” a woman who’s a year older than me makes me cringe to the core.”

Now, she’s engaged, and her wedding is happening in the Summer of 2023. She has already decided that she does not want Sarah to be a guest at her wedding at all, and it’s because Sarah is a sugar baby; not her dad’s real partner.

“My dad obviously didn’t take it well and said that Sarah is just as part of the family as my mom’s new husband and said that I don’t get to decide which relationships are acceptable and which aren’t,” she said.

