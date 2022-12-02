She Walked Out Of Her Family’s House And Went To A Hotel After She Realized They Invited Her Cheating Ex To Thanksgiving Dinner Because He Didn’t Have Anywhere To Go

A woman lives approximately 4 hours away from where her parents do, so she does not end up getting to see them with any kind of frequency.

Honestly, that’s perfectly alright with her, as she has a lot of issues with her mom and dad. But, for Thanksgiving last week, she ended up making the drive to see her parents.

When she got to their house, she was excited to just kick back and relax, as driving for 4 hours straight really wore her out.

As soon as she pulled up, she realized her ex-boyfriend’s car was sitting outside of her mom and dad’s house.

“My ex and I broke up when I found out he cheated on me with 2 of my “close” friends for a good portion of our relationship (2 out of the 4 years),” she explained.

“I moved, taking all of my things and my cat. Just left without a word to anyone. You have to understand I was completely devastated, and I thought he was the one.”

Even though she completely figured out that he had to be sitting in her mom and dad’s house, she still went in to say hi.

When she walked through the door, she called for her mom, who came running to hug her. She then asked her mom to come outside with her so they could chat.

“I ask her why my ex is here, and she responds with, “I invited him. His parents are out of town, and he didn’t have a place to go for dinner.” Completely blown away that she did that since she knew the reason behind why we broke it off,” she said.

