She’s Refusing To Let Her Sister-In-Law Bring Different Food To Their Christmas Celebration For The Children Even Though None Of Them Like What Is On Her Planned Menu

This thirty-one-year-old woman and her husband will be hosting their family’s Christmas celebration this year.

And according to her, the dinner menu includes foods that are usually on it every year, and all of the guests are familiar with what she will be serving.

Well, apparently not everyone– because her sister-in-law recently called her and requested accommodations, and she was pretty pissed off.

For context, her sister-in-law has two children, who are nine and six years old. According to her, though, the kids are “the most vicious picky eaters out there.”

“And they are probably just being deliberately difficult for their parents,” she opined. Yikes.

Regardless, her sister-in-law ended up giving her a call and informing her that the children would be bringing their own food to eat at the Christmas dinner.

And when she asked why they were doing that, her sister-in-law claimed to have gone over the menu and decided that her kids would not be able to eat any of the foods on it.

To be honest, though, she did not want anyone to bring outside food to the celebration and claimed that there just simply would not be enough room on the dining room table.

On top of that, she believes that her sister-in-law’s kids need to start learning to be more tolerant of other foods.

