She’s Refusing To Spend Christmas With Her In-Laws Unless She’s Allowed To Wear A Hat, And Then Her Mother-In-Law Accused Her Of Being The Devil

A month ago, this 25-year-old woman got married, and sadly, she does not get along well with her mother-in-law at all.

At her own wedding, her mother-in-law even tried to be the star of the show, and everything has been downhill since then.

She says her mother-in-law really does dislike her for whatever reason, but this past Thanksgiving gave her mother-in-law a real reason to hate her.

“At Thanksgiving, I was having a really bad hair day, so I wore a black leather cap (a dressier newsboy-style one), which my husband said looked great on me,” she explained.

“The holiday was hostile, even more so than prior gatherings I’d been to, and hubby said MIL said it was because I wore a hat, but I know it was just an excuse. I told MIL I wouldn’t come to Christmas with them, then blocked her number and Facebook.”

Since then, her husband has been upset, as he hates any kind of bad blood. He wants her to try to come to Christmas with his family this year as a last-ditch effort to see if his family can warm up to her and be more inclusive.

Her husband even tried to lay down the law with his own mom, stating that his mom needs to be kind and treat her like she’s family now.

Her husband also mentioned to his mom that if she feels like she’s not welcome at Christmas, that will be it on them attending family events, and his mom will no longer spend any time with him.

She totally gets why her husband is looking for one last shot with his mom, especially since she knows he doesn’t want to cut his mom out of his life, but that doesn’t mean she ever intends to spend any quality time with his mom.

