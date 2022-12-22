Smoked Salmon Pate Is A Fancy Thing To Make For Christmas Brunch, And You Can Even Freeze It If You Want To Make It In Advance

Here’s something fancy you can make for Christmas brunch that will knock the socks off your guests. This smoked salmon pate is packed with flavor and can be served as a dip with crackers or bread.

It’s the perfect appetizer because you can make it ahead of time and freeze it until the day of the big brunch.

TikToker @thebatchlady knows the holidays are a busy affair for people, so she’s hoping her simple smoked salmon pate recipe will help you out.

It’s easy as pie (but definitely does not taste like it) and doesn’t require much effort or ingredients. So here’s what you’ll need:

-600 grams of smoked salmon trimmings

-165 grams of cream cheese

-A clove of garlic

-A lemon, crushed

-4 tablespoons of double cream

-Salt and pepper

