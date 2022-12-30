The “12 Grapes On New Year’s Eve” Tradition Is Going Viral On TikTok Right Now, But The Practice Is Actually A Spanish Custom

Let’s face it: as soon as Christmas day is over, most of us are just stuck in a weird week-long limbo period anticipating the new year.

Some use this in-between time to keep the holiday festivities going; meanwhile, others just hang out at home and prep their shiny new year’s eve party outfits.

With just a few more days until we set our sights on 2023, though, panic has also begun to set in.

Each new year presents a pressure to set resolutions, “start fresh,” and make all of these wild changes in hopes that by this time next year, you can look back, feel accomplished, and reflect on how much your life has evolved.

If we are being honest, though, the vast majority of new year’s resolution setters fail.

And most often, it is simply because they are too doe-eyed and bushy-tailed about the seemingly “golden opportunity” to start fresh that they forget to set truly realistic and attainable goals.

So, instead of setting yourself up for disappointment this year by setting a resolution, why not try out setting some intentions instead?

With this method, you can take a more spiritual approach while also drawing inspiration from a historic tradition.

One woman on TikTok recently highlighted the “twelve grapes at midnight” tradition for social media users around the globe, and her video went totally viral.

