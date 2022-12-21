The Family She Babysits For Just Asked If She Can Watch Their Kids For 6 Hours On Christmas Day, Even Though She Said She’s Not Available

A 21-year-old girl routinely babysits for a family that she has worked for since this March. The family is lovely, and they are kind to her.

They also pay her really well too, which is a nice perk, and they have 3 children, ages 12, 9, and 3.

Anyway, when she started working for them, she gave them a list of days that she couldn’t work this year.

One of those days included Christmas, and the family she works for agreed that the days she couldn’t work were fine by them, and they could find another babysitter.

This past Sunday, she got a message from this family wondering if she could actually babysit their kids on Christmas day from 3 pm in the afternoon to 9 pm in the evening.

Well, not only that; they wanted her to watch all of the kids that were going to be over at their house as well since their family was going to be there.

“I asked if they were joking, and they said no,” she explained. “They said every other person they’ve asked has also said no, to which I replied, “well, they would because it’s Christmas day.”

“They began to beg and said that they’d offer me $50 more than they would any other day. Again, I responded no.”

This family just wanted the chance to get the kids out of their way after dinner so they could drink and hang out with their adult family members.

