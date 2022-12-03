The Parents Of Former Stanford Soccer Captain Katie Meyer, Who Took Her Life Earlier This Year, Have Filed A Lawsuit Against The University For Wrongful Death

In February of this year, twenty-one-year-old Katie Meyer– the former Stanford University soccer captain– tragically took her own life.

Now, her parents are suing the university for wrongful death and claiming that the school was responsible.

The domino effect of events all reportedly began in late February after Katie rode past a Stanford football player on her bike and spilled coffee on him.

The decision was supposedly an act of solidarity after that football player allegedly assaulted one of Katie’s soccer teammates– a seventeen-year-old minor.

And following the coffee incident, the university sent Katie a formal written disciplinary notice, as well as put her diploma on hold for a few months– threatening her graduation and subsequent ability to attend Stanford Law School.

According to the complaint, which was filed on Wednesday, November 23, in Santa Clara County Superior Court, Katie received the disciplinary notice via email on the night of February 28– the same evening she took her own life.

The complaint alleges that Stanford “negligently and recklessly” sent that notice.

“Stanford’s after-hours disciplinary charge, and the reckless nature and manner of submission to Katie, caused Katie to suffer an acute stress reaction that impulsively led her to suicide,” says the complaint.

Instagram; pictured above is Katie

