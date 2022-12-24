These Stained Glass Sugar Cookies Are A Work Of Art And Here’s How You Can Make Them

It’s not Christmas without Christmas cookies, and this year won’t be the year we stop baking them. If you want to make a treat that everyone will love, try these stained glass sugar cookies. Fans of the favorite childhood candy, Jolly Ranchers, will instantly admire the cookies.
A TikToker named Amy (@constellationinspiration) has an easy-to-follow recipe for you, and she can promise that you’ll get a ton of oohs and ahh’s after you show off the coolest cookies ever. You’ll need the following:
-1/4 cup of granulated sugar
-A lemon
-2/3 cup of unsalted butter, room temperature
-1 large egg yolk
-2 teaspoons of vanilla
-1 1/3 cups of all-purpose flour
-1/4 teaspoon of salt
-Jolly Ranchers, crushed
Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.