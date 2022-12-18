This Christmas Cookie Fudge Recipe Will Help You Get In The Holiday Spirit

One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the sweet treats you get to eat. Whether you’re making them for a Christmas party, as edible gifts, or just for a cozy night at home, you can never go wrong with the classic Christmas cookie. From gingerbread cookies to sugar cookies, there are endless festive options for you to bake.

But we’re recommending this Christmas cookie fudge recipe from Kaitlin (@kaitlinquick) on TikTok. Everyone loves both fudge and cookies, so what could be better than this sugary-sweet combination to help you get into the holiday spirit? Just don’t forget to leave a plate for Santa! So roll up your sleeves, grab an apron, and let’s get to baking.

Ingredients:

-1 1/4 cups of sugar cookie mix

-24 ounces of white chocolate

-14 ounces of sweetened condensed milk

-Sprinkles

-11×7 inch glass pan

-Wax paper

-Paper towels

