This Christmas Salad Is Pretty Effortless To Make, And It Looks Just Like A Wreath

This winter salad is absolutely effortless to make, but it looks totally elaborate and like you spent a ton of time arranging it.

Prepare it ahead of time, so you have one less thing to worry about before all your guests arrive.

You won’t have to worry about decorations for your holiday tablescape because this festive Christmas-themed salad can actually serve as a centerpiece.

Why, it looks exactly like a wreath! You could even hang it on your front door if it weren’t a salad, of course.

Megan (@herwholesomekitchen) has a recipe on TikTok for a vibrant Christmas wreath salad that’s bursting with flavor.

She specializes in creating easy, healthy salads that taste amazing, so you know this one’s going to be good.

Start by placing six cups of lettuce in a circular shape onto a large round platter, leaving the middle empty.

Make sure to wash the leaves thoroughly beforehand. In the center of the platter, there should be a small bowl in which you will add your very own homemade salad dressing.

Sprinkle a half cup of pomegranate, one diced-up orange, and a half cup each of walnuts, cranberries, and parmesan cheese atop the lettuce leaves.

For the dressing, mix together a half cup of olive oil, one-fourth cup of orange juice, two tablespoons of honey, a tablespoon of orange zest, one-fourth teaspoon of dijon mustard, and two tablespoons of white wine vinegar.

