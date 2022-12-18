This Mom Is Talking About 5 Ways To Create Christmas Magic For Your Kids This Year Without Having To Spend A Lot Of Money

When money is tight, it can be stressful for parents to play Santa and check off everything on their kids’ wish lists.

No parent wants to shatter their children’s merriment and joy during the most wonderful time of the year.

So if you’re on a budget this year, you’ll be glad to know that creating a magical Christmas does not have to cost a lot of money.

Hannah (@hannahhomeeducates) on TikTok has five ways to generate some Christmas magic for your kids that don’t require you to spend any dollars.

To make the day special and different, Hannah has invented something called ‘backward day.’ This is when the family will start the day doing everything backward, such as waking up to have dinner for breakfast, taking a bath, then reading a bedtime story. Her kids always have loads of fun doing this, and they think it’s a hoot.

Another interesting little game that Hannah utilizes is a name swap. Everyone has to switch their name to someone else’s name in the family, and you must call each other by that name for the whole day.

But if you trip up more than three times, you’re out of the game! It’s harder to succeed at than you think, and it never fails to cause lots of laughter in Hannah’s family.

The third activity is to have a movie night. And not just any old movie night. You have to make this an experience.

For example, turn off the lights, grab a bunch of blankets, and snacks to make it cozy. You could even participate in the making of a pillow fort! Also, don’t forget to draw up some fake movie tickets to hand out. That’s always a big hit with the kids.

The next suggestion Hannah has is similar to Elf on the Shelf. Take any kind of doll or stuffed animal and have it cause some mischief around the house.

