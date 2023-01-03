3 Months Ago, Her Boyfriend Quit His Job Without Discussing It With Her First, And He Hasn’t Made Any Effort To Get A New Job, So She’s Stressing Out And Resenting Him

A 25-year-old girl has been dating her 26-year-old boyfriend for the last 5 years, and 3 years ago, her boyfriend moved into her apartment, so they do live together.

Her boyfriend is kind, considerate, and affectionate, and she can’t believe how much he loves her; it’s beyond her wildest dreams.

2 years ago, her boyfriend got his very first job, and he quickly began to resent it. Her boyfriend’s job negatively impacted his mental health, and he spiraled into depression.

He also was not motivated to try to find a different job that would be more suitable for him.

“One day in August, he called me to tell me he quit his job, which I am not going to lie, made me feel a little sad because he hasn’t consulted me before, but I supported his decision because I knew that job was sucking the life out of him,” she explained.

“He was also eager to have more time to find a new, better job. Forward to now, he has been jobless for almost 3 months and has not applied to a single new job yet.”

“Generally, he’s even more depressed now than before. He does basic house chores and spends most of his day on Reddit. His savings have dried up, so I support us now. Still, my full-time and part-time jobs added are honestly not enough for both of us to live comfortably.”

So while her boyfriend has been sitting around not applying to jobs, she has gone out of her way to hunt up a couple of jobs in his industry that he could apply to.

Although she showed the jobs to him, he never ended up applying for any of those at all.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.