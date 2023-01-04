After His Wife Got Pregnant, He Kicked Their Roommate Out Because She Kept Making Insulting Comments About Their Baby On The Way

Several years ago, this 29-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife purchased their own home, but then they found 2 roommates to assist them with paying down their mortgage.

Their house has 2 separate bedrooms, plus an en-suite section for just them, and each of their roommates have their own bedrooms but a shared bathroom.

Their first roommate, named Alex, is a pretty private and doesn’t really interact with them, but their second roommate, named Kaitlin, is super outgoing as well as the kind of person who likes to make her opinions known to everyone.

“Kaitlin is also child-free and occasionally very vocal about it (as in, it’s not constant, but when something child-related comes up, she will interject without fail),” he explained.

“Anyway, wife and I were finally successful in conceiving and decided to tell both of our flatmates three months into the pregnancy.”

“We chose three months as we didn’t want to announce it to anyone too early in case of a miscarriage, but also wanted to give flatmates plenty of time to find somewhere else if they (understandably) didn’t want to live with a newborn.”

Ultimately, Alex and Kaitlin insisted that they would like to continue renting from them since their house is in a wonderful location and it’s also pretty new, which is rare for their area.

They live in a country where the majority of the houses are damp, chilly, made of wood, and super dated (think turn-of-the-century).

As soon as Alex and Kaitlin chose to stay in their home, Kaitlin began making insulting comments about their baby on the way.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.