As We Enter 2023, Chrome Lips Are The Newest Y2K Trend To Make A Comeback

If you remember when the ball dropped on Y2K, then it might feel pretty insane to be entering the year 2023.

Back then, tons of people imagined that by this point, we would have flying cars or at least some better public transportation.

Still, there are some parts of our world that are futuristic. We can now interact with people via virtual reality from the comfort of our own homes, sell digital artwork as NFTs, and have food from practically any restaurant delivered to us at the push of a button.

So, whether or not you really feel like we are a part of the future, we are. And why not walk into 2023 sporting a totally futuristic chrome lip to match?

Yes, we have all heard of chrome nails– a manicure technique that leaves our claws looking reflective, shiny, and glazed. But now, there is a new lip trend that ties the entire look together.

At the tail end of 2022, “chrome lips” began trending as the hottest new year fashion trend. And it makes sense, given the classic glitz and glam of New Year’s Eve.

But, even as we continue into 2023, it appears that this look is here to stay. Honestly, though, we are not mad about it.

The chrome lip represents yet another win in the resurgence of Y2K fashion. We have seen butterfly clips, zig-zag parts, and mini purses make a comeback already. Now, though, we can add chrome lips to the list.

Still, if you have not seen the chrome lips trend, you might be wondering what the heck I am talking about. So, let me paint the picture.

