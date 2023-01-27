Before She Went Out On A Date With A Guy, He Brought Up Signing A Prenup, And It Really Left A Bad Taste In Her Mouth

This 32-year-old woman recently met a 40-year-old guy through a dating app. Things seemed to be going well, and she agreed to go out with him on a date this week.

She thought that he had a lot of the same tastes and interests as she does, and she also liked that his point of view on life overlaps her own.

As soon as she matched with him on the app, they started chatting pretty regularly without any issues.

Well, that was until he brought up signing a prenup, which really left a bad taste in her mouth.

“Today, we were talking more in-depth about what we were are looking for, and I said although I’m not looking to rush anything, ultimately, I’d like to find “my person” and get married someday,” she explained.

“This is how he responded: “Marriage would have to involve a prenup. The contract with the state is cumbersome, and I don’t agree with a corporate judge ruling in the interest of the state while it’s truly a personal matter.”

The way he replied to her talking about wanting to get married at some point in her life made her stop to ask him if he had been married at all previously.

This guy confirmed that he had been married. In fact, 5 years ago is when he got divorced from his wife, who he was married to for 3 years, but they did not have any kids together.

“I honestly have no issues signing a prenup,” she clarified. “I just find it off-putting to mention it in a texting conversation before you’ve even met.”

