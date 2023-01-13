Cheeseburgers And Pastries Might Not Sound Like They Should Go Together, But This Recipe Will Prove You Wrong

Put a spin on a regular burger with these cheeseburger puff pastries. The combination might sound odd at first, but this recipe is so much fun to make, and it isn’t as heavy as an actual cheeseburger. The light, flaky crust is much more inviting than the carb-filled bun of a burger.

TikTok user @eat.haga has a recipe for cheeseburger puff pastries that’s easy, cheesy, and crunchy. It’s big on flavor but low on effort, so it’s perfect for those days when you’re struggling to come up with a good meal idea. After one time, you’ll be hooked! So let’s quit the chatter and get into the recipe.

Ingredients:

-1 1/4 pounds of ground beef

-1 onion

-1 teaspoon of garlic powder

-1 teaspoon of paprika

-1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning

-Black pepper

-Sesame seeds

