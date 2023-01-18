He Ended Up Leaving His Wife While He Was In The Middle Of A Terrible Psychotic Break, And Now That She Found Another Guy, He’s Wondering If He Will Ever Be Able To Move On

This 25-year-old man was diagnosed not too long ago with Major Depression, OCD, ADHD, Extreme Anxiety, Bi-Polar, and Psychosis.

He is currently receiving help for all of this, and although he still finds that he is struggling on a daily basis, he’s trying to convince himself that everything will be better at some point.

Now, 3 months ago, he ended up leaving his wife, and he was in the middle of a terrible psychotic break when he made this decision.

“I was disassociative, disrealized, and genuinely thought I had become a different person,” he explained.

“I started blaming her for so many reasons and convinced myself I couldn’t be with her (she’s the only person I’ve ever been with) and that I need to explore and meet new people.”

“What I didn’t know was that I was going through a major Psychotic break and was hospitalized due to past trauma, and I kept telling her all of these things; I can’t be with you anymore; I love you like a sister. I needed a clean break for my own personal psyche; I couldn’t emotionally support another person, so I convinced myself she was awful.”

His wife is really wonderful, and she really loved him with all of her heart and enjoyed being around him.

He admits that their marriage wasn’t healthy in that they had no shared interests and rarely left their house to do anything.

But, when he decided to exit their marriage, he felt that he had too much of his life ahead of him to spend with his wife, and he was seeking something different.

