He Fed His Family Food That Had Been Thrown Out In The Garbage For Dinner One Night, Which Totally Grossed Out His Wife

This man grew up incredibly poor, and when he was 6, his mom got a promotion at work and moved several hours away from home.

It was only later on when he was an adult, that he found out that truth. His mom had actually saved up a ton of money, yet she only gave his alcoholic father a tiny amount of money to raise him and his sister.

“By the time I was 16, we were technically on our own, and I was ransacking dumpsters to feed myself and my sister,” he explained.

“I’m now in my late 30s, have a successful career, and live quite comfortably; my sister is also well off now.”

“My wife and I have a great relationship; I’ve worked to stop some of my old habits from my upbringing. Some of my penny-pinching techniques, my wife graciously ignores and lets me save our money where I can. However, there’s one issue we always can’t find a compromise.”

This one issue he cannot get over is wasting any kind of food, and it’s easy to understand why he can’t let go of this, considering that he used to dumpster dive to get food for himself and his sister.

Now, he and his wife have a daughter who is 12, and she asked for chickens a year ago. They agreed, and he feels that the chickens are wonderful because they can feed their chickens a lot of scraps of food that otherwise would end up in the garbage.

Another issue surrounding food in their house involves his wife buying groceries in bulk. She ends up buying more food than their family can use, and that is pretty wasteful.

Although he and his wife have talked about this, she still buys too much food that they do not end up using.

