He Feels Like His Girlfriend Is Acting More Like His Child Than His Partner, And It’s Exhausting

This 27-year-old guy has a girlfriend a year older than him, and they have been together for the last 6 years.

During the first year that they were together, they each had jobs and were all about helping one another out.

He can honestly say that back then, it was all amazing between him and his girlfriend. But over time, his girlfriend wound up quitting the job she loved after she was transferred to another department that she despised.

After that, he and his girlfriend moved to a new city, and post-move, his girlfriend has not gotten another job at all.

In their second year of living in this new city, his girlfriend attempted to go to college, but that didn’t last more than a semester.

Now, his girlfriend is super sweet, and they really have no problems, except for the fact that his girlfriend has grown into acting more like his child than his partner.

“Everything for the last 5 years I’ve been totally okay with, I really wanted to support her and help her find her path in life, even if it took a bit,” he explained.

“Felt like I was affording her a lot of space and time to grow and explore her life, but I’m just starting to get tired. Over these years, she will only help clean around the house if I’m already doing something. She hates cooking, so I cook every single meal.”

“I’m currently working 2 full-time jobs (12+ days and weekends) and pay for all of her bills, this has been draining financially recently as I’m also currently providing for my sick father. We haven’t been intimate in years, she hasn’t been a touchy person in general outside of a daily hug and maybe a small peck here and there.”

