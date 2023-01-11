He Got $1,300 As A Christmas Bonus This Year But Is Refusing To Split It With His Wife Because, Once In The Past, She Did Not Split Her $1,000 Christmas Gift From Her Parents With Him

This forty-year-old man currently works full-time, and his wife, who is thirty-nine, is a stay-at-home mom for their two children. They currently have a daughter who is seven and a son who is three.

Ever since his wife left work to stay at home, though, he claims that her parents– his in-laws– have always given her some money as a Christmas present.

Usually, the gift amounts to about one thousand dollars– sometimes more, depending on his in-law’s financial situation each year.

At work, he also reportedly receives a similar amount as a Christmas bonus every holiday season– even though he prefaced that his bonus sometimes varies, too.

Anyway, he and his wife ultimately decided that their respective Christmas cash would be kept as independent spending money.

In other words, the funds would be saved separately from the rest of their combined finances and could be used on anything they wanted throughout the rest of the year.

As of this past holiday season, though, his in-laws have been struggling a bit financially.

So, for Christmas, his wife only ended up receiving one hundred dollars from her parents.

He, on the other hand, recently received a nice promotion at work.

