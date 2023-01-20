He Made A Joke About His Wife’s Family Members No Longer Being Alive While Out To Dinner With Their Friends, And Now His Wife Is Not Speaking To Him

This man is married to his wife, Anna, and quite sadly, Anna’s parents passed away while she was still in middle school.

After Anna’s parents passed, her maternal grandparents stepped in to raise her. Anna really did not have a large family at all, considering the fact that she was an only child, and so were her parents.

Anna’s grandparents have since passed away, too, leaving Anna with no living relatives. And to this day, Anna never mentions her family.

In contrast, he comes from an enormous family, and he has 16 nephews and nieces. He and Anna spend every holiday or special occasion with his family, which he says is wonderful because his family adores Anna and Anna feels the same way about all of them.

“Recently, we had dinner with another couple we’re close to, Kyle and Lisa,” he explained. “They were talking about how deciding who’s family to see and when is such a challenge, and no matter who they spend time with, they feel like the other family constantly guilt trips them.”

“The conversation was definitely bringing the mood down as Kyle and Lisa both looked stressed. I thought I’d try to lighten the mood a bit and said they should have just done like me and marry someone whose parents and grandparents are all dead, so there’s never any argument over who to visit.”

“I was trying to make a dumb joke to make everyone smile, but it backfired. Kyle kind of got it and said, good tip I’ll keep that in mind for next time. Anna practically ran out of the restaurant, Lisa followed Anna…”

So, he and Kyle sat there but then Lisa sent them each a text stating that she was going to sleep over with Anna for the evening.

Lisa then informed him that he needed to sleep on the couch at her and Kyle’s home or find a hotel room.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.