He Offered His Stepdaughter An Apartment But Is Now Kicking Her Out To Move His Sister’s Family In, And Both His Wife And Stepdaughter Are Really Upset

This forty-nine-year-old man and his wife, who is forty-five, have been married for about five years. He also has a twenty-two-year-old stepdaughter, who used to live in student housing while pursuing college.

Now, though, his stepdaughter is currently taking a year off from school. That means she no longer qualified for student housing and needed a place to stay that was still closeby to her school and job.

Coincidentally, he happened to own an apartment that was in her college area– which is a few hours away from his and his wife’s home.

So, he ended up letting his stepdaughter live in the apartment by herself and opted not to charge her any rent.

Just last year, though, his sister, who is forty, ended up losing her job. So, his sister has since accepted a position at a different company, even though she earns a much lower salary.

On top of that, his sister currently lives with her boyfriend and her fourteen-year-old daughter– who is his niece. And unfortunately, they are really struggling to pay their rent every month.

“They like extravagance, so this is hard on an entire family,” he said.

In turn, he is now considering offering his apartment to his sister’s family. After all, they are three people who “actually” need an affordable place to live, according to him.

It appears he already talked about it with his sister’s family, too, since they are already on board with the whole idea.

