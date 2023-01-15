He Received An Offer Of $60,000 Over Market Price On An Inherited Property, But He Would Have To Kick Out His Tenants, Who Have A Terminally Sick Child In Hospice, So Now His Wife Is Angry He Is Refusing To Help His Tenants Out

About eleven years ago, this man, who is forty-seven, inherited a residential property from his father. So, for the past five years, he had been renting out the home to a nice family who had a young five-year-old son.

According to him, the family had been stellar tenants, too, with no issues over the last few years.

Just about a month ago, though, a realtor ended up approaching him with an interesting opportunity. Apparently, the realtor already had a buyer who was very interested in his property.

Plus, the buyer was prepared to offer sixty thousand dollars over the home’s market price just because of its location.

“So this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” he admitted.

Now, his tenants have an annual lease that lasts through mid-March, which means he has always renewed the lease around this time every year.

Instead of doing that, though, he ended up calling the husband– named Michael– to inform the family that he would not be renewing this time.

And to say that Michael was upset would be a drastic understatement. He ultimately learned that Michael and his wife are currently dealing with their young son– who has a terminal heart condition– being in hospice. On top of that, the doctors gave Michael’s son only one or two more months to live.

“I knew the boy was sick, but I never knew it was so serious,” he said.

