He Slept With His Best Friend From Childhood, And Then She Said That She’s In Love With Him, But He Doesn’t Want To Date Her

This 26-year-old guy has a female best friend from childhood who is 25, and they have been close since forever.

His mom and her mom are best friends too, and he suspects their moms got pregnant within a similar time frame because they wanted to raise their kids together.

So, since he can remember, his best friend has been with him every single day pretty much. They would walk to school with one another, and spend time together when school was done for the day.

“She’s my best friend and she means a lot to me,” he explained. “When I hit that age of realizing women were attractive I was attracted to her. I still am attracted to her.”

“She’s pretty and we get along. I do have a thing for her but it’s like I’ve been pining for years . I see her as a sister and would never want to do anything that would make it awkward for us.”

But, when she turned 13, she admitted to him that she was only interested in girls, and that’s all she dated until high school was nearly over. Because of his best friend’s confession, he pushed down his feelings for her.

As he and his best friend grew older, they never grew apart. They each have been through some tough things over the last several years, and that has only brought them closer together.

He and his best friend take turns staying over at one another’s apartments for weeks on end; that’s how close they really are.

“We’ve always been nice to each other and saying “I love you” or “love ya” is not uncommon,” he said.

