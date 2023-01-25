He Went On A Tech-Free Weekend Trip With His Friend, But His Wife Wouldn’t Stop Contacting Him, So He Turned His Phone Off And Never Knew That His Sister-In-Law Got Into A Car Accident

This 27-year-old guy and his best friend, who is 31, have a tradition where, every single year, they take a weekend trip that is completely phone-free.

These annual getaways started a decade ago, and, for the most part, they consist of him and his friend staying in a suite and exploring a new city.

It’s not like they are hiking through the wilderness, either, so the “no phones” rule is not unsafe. Moreover, they still have some connection to the world.

Nonetheless, he and his friend do keep one cell phone on hand just in case of an emergency and for navigation purposes. The device is typically his friend’s phone that they bring along.

Anyway, this year, his trip was set for two weeks ago. That way, he and his friend could get some use out of the long weekend.

It is also important to note that this was the first time he and his friend went on their trip since he and his wife moved in together, got engaged, or got married.

“However, we were dating for the last two years worth of trips– in 2021 and 2022– and she seemed fine during that time,” he explained.

“I would just tell her I was going to be busy for the weekend, and she would leave me alone.”

After going away this past month, though, he reportedly had a very different experience. Now, he claims to understand that when you get married, there are different expectations. Honestly, though, he did not expect his wife to have a complete switch in her behavior.

