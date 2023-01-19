Heart Shaped Pizzas Are The Perfect Thing To Make If You Want To Get In The Valentine’s Day Spirit Already

February is fast approaching, which means it’s almost time for the best holiday of all: Valentine’s Day.

I just love seeing cute little hearts everywhere, and the color scheme is composed of all my favorite colors, particularly red and pink.

Whether or not you have a significant other, get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day and partake in some festive activities.

Make yourself a little treat, such as this herbed tomato pizza with spicy pepperoni made in the shape of a heart.

This is no ordinary pizza from your local pizza place. And why spend extra money when you could just make your own?

Of course, you could also turn this activity into a date idea and score some brownie points with them for your creativity.

A TikTok user named Lillie (@dearnomdiary) has a recipe you can follow to make this pizza. So don’t worry! You’re not on your own here.

First, use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut slices of pepperoni into heart-shaped pieces. Then, remove the excess pepperoni from the sides.

Next, combine these ingredients together for the herb seasoning: garlic, basil, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.

