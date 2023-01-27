Her 10-Year-Old Nephew Started Cyberbullying Her Other Nephew’s Girlfriend On Instagram, So She Wants To Make Him Sign A Behavioral Contract Before He Can Attend Her Wedding

In just a few months, this 25-year-old woman will be tying the knot with her fiancé, who is 23. Recently, though, she has run into a big issue with one of her nephew’s attendance at her wedding.

For context, her 31-year-old sister is married and has two sons– a 13-year-old named Callan and a 10-year-old named Vincent.

Now, she claims that her sister and brother-in-law are both great parents who try to teach their kids responsibility and empathy.

And so far, they have done a fantastic job with Callan– who she claims is a kind young man. Of course, the teen still makes mistakes, but he is overall a good boy.

On the other hand, she believes that Vincent just is not. According to her, the 10-year-old has always been a bully since kindergarten, and his behavior has only gotten worse.

Apparently, Vincent recently even started seeing a therapist regarding the behavior. Her sister and brother-in-law have also tried all different kinds of punishment in order to teach their son lessons– such as taking Vincent’s phone away, having sit-down conversations, and more.

Then, just about a year ago, her older nephew, Callan, was introduced to a new friend– who was transgender. And since then, Callan and his friends have all become very close to the new little boy– hanging out and bonding over sports.

“This boy also has been to some local events for LGBTQ+ youth and has a few trans friends– one of them being a girl who we’ll call Rose,” she added.

Anyway, one day, Callan and his friends were all introduced to Rose. And immediately, the 13-year-old developed a big crush on the little girl.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.