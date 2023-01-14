Her Broccoli Chips Are The Perfect Keto Snack, And Her Kids Actually Enjoy Eating Them Too

Here is a super yummy snack that’s light and savory. And that snack is broccoli chips! That might sound unappetizing at first but don’t worry!

You will never believe that it’s broccoli. It tastes so good and crispy that you could probably eat the whole batch in one sitting. Furthermore, it is the best way to get your kids to eat their vegetables.

TikToker Mandy Mitchell (@mandyleighmitchell) has a recipe for broccoli chips. And they’re keto, so that’s a plus! So let’s get into the recipe.

Start by taking one large head of broccoli and chopping up the florets. Then, blend them up in a food processor.

Next, throw the chopped-up bits of broccoli into a bowl.

Add one or two eggs, one cup of shredded parmesan cheese, one cup of shredded cheddar or Colby Jack cheese, and two tablespoons of almond flour.

Then, add in the seasonings of your choice. Mandy goes with garlic powder and salt and pepper.

Once everything is thoroughly mixed, use a cookie scoop to place the broccoli mixture on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Smush them down into little flat piles and pop them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for ten minutes.

After ten minutes is up, flip the broccoli chips over so the other side can cook as well.

