Her Fiancé’s Former Best Man Came Out Last Year, And Will Now Be His Best Woman At Their Wedding, But She Is Not Happy About It And Told Her Fiancé He Needed To Find A New Best Man

This 30-year-old woman and her fiancé Kevin, who is 28, were originally supposed to tie the knot a few years ago.

But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and Kevin were forced to put everything on hold. They also wanted to postpone the wedding until all of their friends and family members felt safe attending a big event.

So now, as of this year, the couple has finally set a date for this August. And, of course, with the wedding quickly approaching, she cannot stop thinking about how she wants her big day to go.

There is just one issue in particular that has been seriously weighing on her mind, though– and it has to do with her fiancé Kevin’s best man.

Apparently, the friend whom Kevin picked to be his best man a few years ago no longer identifies as a man. Instead, her fiancé now has a best woman, a 26-year-old named Amy.

According to her, her fiancé and Amy first met at work after Kevin had been kicked out by his mother at 17. Then, the two friends grew to have a very close sibling-like relationship. In fact, Kevin has told her numerous times that Amy is the closest thing he has to family.

Anyway, she claims that initially, Amy did not plan to come out to her fiancé Kevin until after the wedding.

But then, after Amy found out that the wedding was going to be delayed, Kevin’s friend decided to come out sooner.

While Kevin has been very accepting of the entire thing, though, she is not okay with it at all and does not want Amy to be her fiancé’s best woman.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.