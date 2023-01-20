Her Former Mother-In-Law Accused Her Of Basically Telling Everyone That Her Ex-Husband Cannot Have Kids

4 years ago, this 34-year-old woman divorced her 36-year-old husband. Her now ex-husband would admonish her and embarrass her, all because they tried so hard to get pregnant to no avail, and that’s what led to the end of their marriage.

Her ex made nasty remarks about their inability to get pregnant at family gatherings, and it left her feeling terrible.

He also tried to say it was her fault and her body that was the reason why they couldn’t have children.

Mind you, they never went to have a checkup to confirm why they could not get pregnant, so her ex’s suspicions were unfounded.

She began to buy into her being the problem and roadblock on their journey to becoming parents. Her whole family and her husband’s family also started to think it was all on her.

Things got so bad that her mother-in-law then started weighing in with how she felt let down and then turned to giving her unsolicited advice about everything.

“Anyway, I reached a breaking point when at Thanksgiving, he made a comment congratulating my BIL about my then pregnant sister ‘finally doing her part’ in the marriage,” she explained.

“I went into a time of complete emotional blackout wherein I just felt so empty and filed the divorce not even a week later. A year later, I met my now husband, and it just felt so different, I felt so safe and happy we got married just two years later.”

She and her new husband really did want kids, so they applied to be adoptive parents. But, 6 months ago, she began feeling ill each morning, and it turns out she’s actually pregnant.

