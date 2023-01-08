Her Friend Accused Her Of Financially Abusing Her Boyfriend Of 10 Months Because They Split Everything Fifty-Fifty Instead Of Based On An Income Percentage

This young woman and her boyfriend, Matt, have been dating for about ten months. Plus, about four or five months ago, Matt also moved in with her.

Now, she currently owns her own apartment and has a “somewhat” well-paying job. Her boyfriend, on the other hand, recently went back to school part-time. And while completing his education, Matt has been working a lower-paying job.

Anyway, as for how they divvy up living expenses, Matt currently pays for half of their food, utilities, and dates; meanwhile, she obviously covers the other half, as well as her entire mortgage.

She also loves to travel often, even though her boyfriend cannot really afford to travel right now. So, she typically just goes on trips with her friends.

Following Christmas, though, Matt was able to go on a “little winter holiday” with her and her friend group.

But, after they got back from that trip, she got approached by one of her friends, David, who had been traveling with her and Matt.

Apparently, David claimed that he wanted to talk to her about her boyfriend and then tried to call her out for financially abusing Matt.

More specifically, David revealed how he had “observed” Matt during the vacation and said that “what she was doing” to her boyfriend was not okay.

“David saw that Matt was struggling to pay for things, often checking if he had enough money,” she recalled.

