Her Friend Set Her Up With A Guy Who Ended Up Being Abusive, And Now She Is Not Sure If She Should Tell Her Friend Because Her Ex Will Likely Get Ostracized And Alienated From His Friend Group

This thirty-seven-year-old woman has a good friend who is forty. And recently, her friend decided to set her up with a guy who is forty-six.

She claims that she and the new guy had an immediate connection and shared really great chemistry.

Things went so well, in fact, that she and the guy even decided to start exclusively dating each other the very next morning after their first date.

Now, when her friend had first brought up setting her up with the guy, she learned that he had gotten out of a toxic, eight-year relationship about five months prior.

So, after finding out that she and the guy became “boyfriend and girlfriend” so soon, her friend was really glad they were making each other happy.

And, of course, she could not have been more ecstatic, either.

“He was funny, loving, way into me, and I really thought he was a godsend,” she admitted.

She and her then-boyfriend would talk on the phone for hours every day, share their family histories, and even talk about what kind of dogs they wanted to get together.

Plus, they actually went on a vacation together after just three weeks of dating.

