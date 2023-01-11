Her Girlfriend Works With Children So That’s How She Caught Lice, But It’s Been 8 Months And She Still Has Lice Yet Won’t Do Anything About It

This 26-year-old girl has a 22-year-old girlfriend whose job involves working with children. 8 months ago, her girlfriend wound up catching lice from the kids, and she understands that it’s kind of an “occupational hazard.”

Back when she was a kid, she ended up getting lice, and so her previous experience with it was how she ended up realizing her girlfriend had lice.

As soon as she did spot the symptoms, she attempted not to lose it as she got straight to treating and combing her girlfriend’s hair.

“She has very long and thick wavy hair, so this was a real struggle, and for weeks, we just couldn’t shift her lice,” she explained.

“I thankfully have my hair in a bob, so even though I inevitably caught them too, I was easily sorted, but my girlfriend’s lice just kept coming back.”

“Maybe we were missing some eggs in her long hair during the endless combing, or maybe she was getting reinfested at work, but this went on and on, and she got more and more frustrated.”

Two months into trying to eradicate the lice, her girlfriend stopped trying to combat them. At first, her girlfriend maintained that it didn’t make sense to keep up the treatment when she could get them again from the kids she works with.

And in the months since then, her girlfriend has just pulled every excuse out of the book as to why she can’t go back to trying to get rid of the lice.

She is so exhausted from having the same conversation, and she’s also upset that her girlfriend routinely gives her lice since they live in a small apartment, and it’s impossible to avoid her.

