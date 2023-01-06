Her Husband Confessed To Her That Getting Close To His Attractive 24-Year-Old Female Coworker Has Healed The Resentment He Felt Towards Her In Their Marriage And She Doesn’t Know What To Think About This

A 34-year-old woman is married to her 35-year-old husband, and she has been for the last 13 years. They also have 2 children with one another.

A couple of years ago, her husband admitted to her that he started feeling attracted to a 24-year-old female coworker of his.

Her husband nonstop talks about his coworker and how hot she is with the guys he works with too.

Not that long ago, this girl was added to her husband’s work team, and her husband was then in charge of being this girl’s “mentor.”

Since then, her husband cannot quit bringing up his coworker to her. Every single story regarding work somehow includes his coworker, and he has just gotten super close with her.

Her husband also plays basketball with his coworker and takes private meetings with her as well.

“I told him this was making me uncomfortable about how close they were, sharing personal stories, etc.,” she explained.

“I knew I can’t do anything about them working together, but I felt he could tone it down, especially since this is the same man who insisted men cannot be friends with girls they are attracted to.”

“I gave up all my guy friends after he said that, and I am very careful about any friendship with his friends/friends’ husbands. My request was that I didn’t want to hear about his stories involving her.”

