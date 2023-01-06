Her Husband Got Her A Romantic All-Inclusive Trip To Paris For Christmas, But Now Her Late Brother’s Wife Is Begging To Go And Wants Her To Ditch Her Husband

This twenty-eight-year-old woman has known her good friend, Brittany, who is also twenty-eight since they were about five or six. And to this day, they have remained super close.

Since the pair met during childhood, though, Brittany also got to be around her brother a lot, who would have been thirty this year.

Then, when they were teenagers, a romantic relationship blossomed between Brittany and her brother. Plus, the high school sweethearts even got married about five years ago.

But then, two years ago, everything changed for her and Brittany. Her brother was in a tragic accident and passed away– leaving her family devastated and leaving his wife, Brittany, in a mountain of debt.

At the time of her brother’s passing, Brittany was also eight months pregnant with their first child. So, her friend was forced to move in with her parents, and Brittany and her two-year-old daughter, Lilac, still live there to this day.

“The family alternates watching Lilac so Brittany can get her degree. Everyone has really rallied around Brittany during such a trying time,” she explained.

Ever since the holiday season ended, though, she has been stuck in a newfound stalemate with Brittany– and it all stems back to what her husband bought her for Christmas.

Apparently, on December 25, she found out that her husband had purchased an all-inclusive trip to Paris for just the two of them in order to have a romantic getaway in one of the most beautiful cities on Earth.

So, they are now set to leave in February, staying in Paris for two whole weeks, and she could not be more ecstatic.

