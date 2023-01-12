Her Husband’s Female Friend Lied About Her, And She’s Convinced It’s All A Ploy For This Girl To Get With Her Husband

A 25-year-old girl has been with her 28-year-old husband for 13 long years. Several weeks back, she and her husband had dinner with a couple of their friends, and it didn’t go so great.

One of her husband’s female friends began insinuating that their marriage had to be in trouble because they have been together for so long.

Her husband’s friend also said that either she or her husband had to have gotten tired of being with one another, and then her husband’s friend accused her of being the one to step out first.

Her husband’s friend said that she was the better-looking one in their marriage, and it really negatively impacted her husband.

Later on that evening, her husband made a comment to her in a teasing manner that he was “lucky” she still gave him any attention.

She figured her husband would drop this after the dinner was done, but he never did.

“He started asking me all the time if I love him, if I’m happy with him if I would change something about our relationship, and things like that,” she explained.

“And yesterday, while we were talking about it, I told him that I would not change him for anything or anyone, and he started crying, which was really weird because he rarely cries. And I didn’t like seeing him like this, so I spoke with his sister, with whom he is really close.”

“She told me that for weeks one of our friends has been telling him that he should prepare for the day that I cheat on him or leave him, and she also told him that she thinks I’m already seeing someone else, that if he wants it to be less painful for him, it’s best to open the relationship, that if he wants she and her boyfriend can help us open our marriage since it would be easier because we both know them, that this will help us because we will be able to experiment with more people and I will not get bored of him, and he will also be able to have fun with her “like the lifelong friends they are.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.