Her Maid of Honor Didn’t Respect Her Rules For The Bachelorette Party, So She Kicked Her Out Of The Wedding Party

This 25-year-old woman has 2 months until she says “I do” to her 26-year-old fiancé, and she had fully intended to plan a bachelorette party for herself.

But then, her Maid of Honor told her that she wanted to plan it and have it be one big surprise. She agreed to let her Maid of Honor step in, but she asked that she respect a few rules.

One of those rules was to not have a ton of alcohol since she doesn’t really drink, and it makes her stressed out when other people around her drink in excess, as this just makes her uneasy.

She does like to have a couple of glasses of wine or beer, but that’s it. Her idea of a good time is not drinking to the point of passing out or blacking out, and she doesn’t want that to happen at her bachelorette party.

Another one of her rules banning any kind of games that could humiliate her, such as having to kiss a stranger.

“I just wanted to spend some time with my friends, eat yummy stuff, make something fun (like an escape room or climbing or wellness) and just have a nice time,” she explained.

“My Maid of Honor told me her plans, and these plans include drinking a lot (like playing drinking games while we are going around the city and some games I am definitely not ok with (kissing strangers included). She said she told me to make sure I will know what is coming and that I probably will change my mind and like it. Because it’s a classical thing to do at a bachelorette party.”

“I firmly denied changing my mind and told her that I will not attend if she stays with these plans. I want to have fun with my friends, not scraping someone’s puke off a hotel bed, and I certainly don’t want to embarrass myself in public by kissing strangers.”

Her friend then accused her of being conceited and unappreciative for standing her ground on what she didn’t want at her bachelorette party.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.